SUNBURY — A Shenandoah man who pleaded guilty to homicide charges will be sentenced next month in Northumberland County Court.
Christopher Weston, 40, is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 9:15 a.m. May 20 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. Weston in February pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver 27 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.
Weston is accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz, of Shenandoah. Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston’s Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.
The combined maximum sentence for both felony counts is 10 to 20 years. The plea deal, if accepted by the judge, calls for the felony counts to run concurrently. The remaining 24 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree and aggravated assault, will be dropped.
Weston, held without bail, remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.