SUNBURY — Accused killer Andre Stone is headed to trial later this year in Northumberland County Court.
On Monday, defense attorney Peter Kay and Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger told President Judge Charles Saylor that they would be ready for trial in the case against Stone, 40, of Shamokin, who appeared via videoconference. A trial date has not yet been scheduled, but the earliest date would be in October.
Stone remains a county inmate without bail after Shamokin police said he walked into the police station and admitted to strangling his girlfriend, Dawn Latsha, to death on April 14, 2020. Police found Latsha at the South Market Street home minutes later.
Shamokin officer Ray Siko said Stone showed him a cellphone picture of the woman on the floor and said, “I killed my girlfriend. I couldn't take it anymore and I strangled her," according to court documents.
Kay said he recently received a "fair amount of discovery" evidence from the prosecution, but still needs 397 photographs from the autopsy of Latsha. Once that is provided, he would be ready for a trial.
Saylor instructed Zenzinger to provide those photographs within 30 days. Otherwise, Zenzinger said the commonwealth was ready for trial.
Kay said there are also a few pending requests for the return of property, but those would not hold up the case.
Stone is charged with criminal homicide and felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation.