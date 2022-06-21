SHAMOKIN — A 21-year-old Shamokin man accused of stabbing to death a 43-year-old woman with a sword told a district judge on Tuesday that he killed the victim while high on "a lot of drugs."
Corey Quincy, of South Vine Street, appeared via videoconference and waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic, which will send the case to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. When the judge asked Quincy if he had any questions, Quincy told the judge he wanted to be sure that his mental health was considered.
"I was under the influence of a lot of drugs," said Quincy. "I did it, but honestly, it was an accident."
Quincy's comments were made in front of the judge, his Conflicts Counsel Jim Best, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and family members of the victim Rhonda Pearce. This brief interaction lasted less than three minutes.
Best said that his client understands that the issues he raised cannot be addressed in district court.
"It will have to be raised in county court," said Best.
Quincy was arrested on April 8 when he allegedly admitted to the murder, according to police. Quincy's father called Shamokin Police to say his son was using drugs and he was worried for the safety of Quincy and Pearce. When police arrived to check on Quincy, they found the woman's body in the bedroom with a blood trail in a hallway, according to court documents.
Quincy told police he and the woman argued over drugs and that Pearce became angry and demanded that he get more drugs, including heroin. Quincy became so upset he punched the woman in the face and began attacking her, eventually stabbing her with a large sword and leaving her in the house for at least three days, according to court documents.
He had allegedly dragged the body to a different room in the house. He said he used more drugs while trying to figure out what to do next, according to court documents.
In addition to criminal homicide, Quincy is facing a felony count of aggravated assault and three misdemeanors of abuse of a corpse, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime.
Quincy remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail after being denied bail. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.