SUNBURY — Samantha Delcamp will head to trial next month after Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor denied the 26-year-old's request for more funds for a psychiatric evaluation.
Saylor granted Delcamp, of Trevorton, $2,500 last year for an evaluation. Her attorney, public defender Michael O’Donnell, asked Saylor in January for $10,500 to pay for an expert and because the case is high profile.
Saylor denied the request this week. Jury selection is slated for April 4 with the trial beginning on April 5 and scheduled through April 8.
Delcamp is accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker, after police said in October 2019, the child was beaten to death by Delcamp's then-boyfriend Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton. Burgess was found guilty of third-degree homicide in November for Parker's death.
Arresting trooper Brian Siebert said Delcamp knew about the abuse and did not stop it or report it to authorities.
Saylor said he denied the request because battered woman syndrome is not the type of defense used in this kind of case where the victim is not the aggressor. Delcamp claims Burgess beat her on several occasions and she feared for her life.
O’Donnell explained he was waiting to hear from District Attorney Tony Matulewicz about offering his client a plea deal for her testifying on behalf of the state in the case against Jahrid Burgess, who was found guilty in November of third-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in state prison.
Matulewicz has said in court and publicly no plea deals will be offered and he is prepared to go to trial in the case.
Burgess claimed during his trial that Delcamp also struck the child and that she was not taking responsibility for her part in the child’s death.