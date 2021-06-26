SUNBURY — The new attorney of accused killer Jose Colon entered his appearance in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Defense Attorney Richard J. Fuschino Jr., of Philadelphia, on Friday successfully requested that President Judge Charles Saylor continue the homicide case until he has time to review the voluminous discovery. He replaces attorney Jim Best, of Sunbury.
A pre-trial conference will be held within 90 days.
Colon, 45, of Shamokin, is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
He remains a county inmate in lieu of $1 million cash bail.
