SUNBURY — Accused killer Jose Colon is scheduled for a plea hearing next week in Northumberland County Court.
Colon, 46, of Shamokin, is scheduled for the hearing at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Senior Judge Charles Saylor. Colon was scheduled for jury selection and trial in June on 65 criminal counts, including homicide, from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018.
Colon allegedly confessed in 2018 to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment at 409 N. Rock St., Shamokin, and continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, according to court documents.
A standoff began after police officers tracked Colon to his top-floor apartment at about 11 p.m. It continued overnight into Feb. 27, ending about 5:30 a.m. when he was struck by a bullet from a state police emergency response team member in an exchange of gunfire. He allegedly fired 11 shots during the seven-hour standoff.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
He is being held as an inmate without bail due to the nature of the charges.
Defense attorney Richard J. Fuschino Jr., of Philadelphia, is representing Colon.
