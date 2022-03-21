SUNBURY — The trial for accused killer Jose Colon will now be held in the fall.
On Monday, defense attorney Richard J. Fuschino Jr., of Philadelphia, attended a pre-trial conference by phone and told Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor he was scheduled for various other trials in June when Colon's trial was tentatively scheduled.
Fuschino said he and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will work together to get dates scheduled.
Colon, 45, of Shamokin, is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018.
Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
Matulewicz said he would start contacting the commonwealth’s witnesses, which are spread out across the state.
Saylor asked if September was possible because the court needs time to schedule the trial which could take up to two weeks.
Saylor said there would be jury selection and the case would then go to trial the next day when a date is set.
Fuschino and Matulewicz will work together on possible dates and Saylor will issue an order to proceed once those dates are set.
Colon, who appeared by video on Monday, remains in Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $1 million cash bail.