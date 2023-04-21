LEWISBURG — Alleged murderer Myrle Miller sent social media messages proclaiming her love for another man just hours before her 77-year-old husband died from what police said was a fatal dose of medication, according to testimony in day four of the Millmont woman's trial.
"Alex, I'm in love with you," Miller wrote in a message on social media to a man named Alex, just about six hours before her husband, John Nichols, died on April 14, 2018.
A series of text messages were read by arresting state trooper Brian Watkins, who testified he discovered several text messages to various men while Miller was married.
"Baby, I feel real close to you," another message read, according to testimony from Watkins.
Watkins said it was likely some of the messages Miller sent were sent to a scammer because when police issued a search warrant to Facebook, the conversations came back showing only Miller's words.
Watkins said when a person deletes their account, Facebook doesn't save the messages after a certain time.
"I believe a man is head of his home always," Miller allegedly wrote to a man named Alex Rehberg. "Feel your lips on mine."
Miller sat next to her attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, on Friday, and often times took notes and whispered to Ulmer during testimony by Watkins, Nichols's son, Steven Nichols, and a woman from Mifflinburg, who testified she was asked to cash thousands of dollars in checks written to her from Miller from John Nichols's account.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck called Donna Wolfe, of Mifflinburg, to the stand and asked her about a series of checks Miller wrote to her over the course of a year.
Wolfe admitted Miller wrote her checks and asked the woman to cash them and give her the money.
"I got a little bit and ended up here because of it," Wolfe said about the money she received and why she was on the stand Friday.
Wolfe said Miller would sometimes give her a few dollars of the money so that she could buy gas and groceries.
Wolfe said Miller also wrote her a check from Nichols's account in order for her to pay car insurance. One time, Wolfe said, Miller wrote a check to a vehicle repair shop, so Wolfe could get her car fixed.
Buck and Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson are prosecuting the case.
Earlier in the trial, Dr. Curtis S. Goldblatt, and toxicologist Dr. Andrea Noble, both testified Nichols had high amounts of prescription pills in his system after he died.
According to prosecutors, verapamil was allegedly found in Nichols’s system, although the state said Nichols was never prescribed the medication, which treats irregular heartbeats.
Johnson asked Goldblatt, of Forensic DX, of Windber, what the doctor said was the direct cause of Nichols's death.
“Verapamil,” Goldblatt said.
A financial consultant testified Friday he met with Nichols once a year about finances. Eventually, Nichols told him that Miller would be handling the funds. Miller was named power of attorney, and the consultant said from there on Miller managed the money until it was eventually all gone.
On one occasion, the man said Miller offered him information on why she was taking money out by saying her husband had health issues and they needed a new roof.
Stephan Collins, a private investigator, testified he reviewed Nichols's bank accounts and discovered $395,546, in checks written that had questionable endorsements.
Steven Nichols testified his father was a "good guy."
"He was happy-go-lucky and would always help people," he said.
The defense is set to take over on Monday and the jury is expected to get the case early next week.