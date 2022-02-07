SUNBURY — A Shenandoah man facing homicide charges in Northumberland County pleaded guilty on Monday for his role in the death of a Schuylkill County woman in 2018.
On Monday, Christopher Weston, 40, was scheduled for jury selection in front of President Judge Charles Saylor, but he instead pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver 27 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. Weston will be sentenced within 60 days.
Weston is accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz, of Shenandoah. Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston’s Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.
The combined maximum sentence for both felony counts is 10 to 20 years. The plea deal, if accepted by the judge, calls for the felony counts to run concurrently. The remaining 24 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree and aggravated assault, will be dropped.
Saylor ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed within 60 days. A sentencing date is not yet scheduled.
Weston, who is represented by Defense Attorney Michael O’Donnell, did not offer any comments in court, only answering the judge's questions with yes or no. O'Donnell declined to comment as well.
The lead prosecutor is Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger.
Weston, held without bail, remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.