SUNBURY — The attorney for accused killer Jose Colon plans to file a motion to delay proceedings pending a decision by the state Supreme Court involving the death penalty in Pennsylvania.
During a hearing on Friday, attorney Jim Best informed Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor that he intends to file a motion to stay until the outcome of the court's decision whether to abolish the death penalty in Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth is seeking the death penalty for Colon, 43, of Shamokin, for the killing of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018.
Best is working with a mitigation expert. Saylor rescheduled the trial for the October term.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Ortiz. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots.
He allegedly confessed to the murder during an interview March 7 at the Stonington state police station, according to a criminal complaint. Colon admitted to striking Ortiz in the head and face outside her apartment on Rock Street, continuing the assault after she was knocked to the ground, according to documents. Colon told police he dragged the bloodied woman to a nearby dirt lot at Rock and Spurzheim streets where he shot her once and left her body before fleeing the scene, the complaint states.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
The legal effort to find the death penalty unconstitutional is tied to two death-row inmates: Jermont Cox, who was ordered to die for a murder from 1992 in Philadelphia, and Kevin Marinelli, who was convicted in the 1994 torture death of Kulpmont resident Conrad Dumchock. The high court has set a Sept. 11 hearing date for oral arguments on the petition by Cox and Marinelli.
On Feb. 13, 2015, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a halt to all executions.