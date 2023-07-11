SUNBURY — Accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru told U.S. Marshal Service agents taking him into custody to recover his weapon, which he told them he used in the Sunbury murder, according to testimony during a hearing Tuesday.
Special Agent James Owens testified Tuesday by video in Northumberland County Court about when members of the task force took Uhuru, 24, of Sunbury, into custody in an apartment complex in Philadelphia on May 24, 2022.
"Can you get my gun, it's registered in my name," Owens testified Uhuru said. "That's the gun I used to kill that guy, I want it as evidence."
Owens testified he was shocked at the statements, and members of the U.S. Marshal Service crew laughed because they thought it to be "unusual comments."
"He made these statements on his own," Owens testified. "He was not asked any questions."
Uhuru was charged on May 19 after Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said Uhuru entered the Penn Jersey Food Mart, on 4th Street, and shot and killed 30-year-old Kareem Jakes after an argument.
Attorney, Robert Hoffa, of Williamsport, who seeks to have Uhuru's statements tossed from the case, asked Owens a series of questions on who was present during the alleged statements.
Owens responded with a list of law enforcement, but Hoffa said some of the people he testified to were not in a report.
Owens said there was a second report made by the U.S. Marshal's Service, and he did not have it.
Hoffa requested a copy of the report and Rosini agreed and decided to pause the hearing until a later date when the district attorney's office and Sunbury Police were able to get a copy and provide it to the defense.
Video surveillance footage from the store that was played in previous hearings, shows Uhuru going to a cooler when he and Jakes engage in a conversation.
Uhuru is seen standing in line when Jakes walked up and took a “fighting stance,” according to Bremigen. Bremigen said Jakes then struck Uhuru with his fist, and Uhuru then pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Jakes and fired several shots.
Uhuru then left the scene in a blue BMW, which was later recovered on Reagan Street, near the former UPMC Sunbury Community Hospital, police said.
The gun allegedly found when Uhuru was arrested, was one of two inside the apartment, Owens testified. Owens said he saw a Glock 27 and a Glock 23.
The Glock 23 was under a seat cushion of a sofa, while the Glock 27 was found elsewhere in the home, Owens testified.
Rosini asked if Owens knew what gun was allegedly used in the Sunbury shooting, and Owens said he did not until Owens spoke with Bremigen days later.
Owens testified the day of the arrest, members arrived at the apartment complex in full tactical gear, and it took 20 minutes for Uhuru to surrender.
Owens said once marshals said they were calling in a Philadelphia SWAT team, Uhuru allegedly gave himself up.
Hoffa asked Owens if at any point during the 20-minute standoff if any member of the task force told Uhuru there was a warrant for his arrest.
Owens said he could not recall.
Rosini said she will schedule the second part of the hearing once the district attorney's office provides the U.S. Marshal Service report to the defense.
Owens said marshals in Philadelphia also took Daimeer Clark, of Williamsport, into custody the same day and that Clark was wanted for a firearms-related warrant issued May 18, 2022, by the Williamsport Bureau Police Department.