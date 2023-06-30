SUNBURY — Accused killer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru will stand trial after Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini ruled there was enough evidence for the case to proceed.
Uhuru, 23, of Sunbury, is accused by Sunbury police of entering the Penn Jersey Food Mart on Fourth Street in Sunbury on May 19, 2021, and getting into an argument with 30-year-old Kareem Jakes before shooting Jakes and fleeing the store.
Uhuru is being represented by attorney Robert Hoffa, of Williamsport.
In January, Uhuru appeared before Rosini to see determine if was enough evidence to sustain the homicide charge. On Thursday, Rosini ruled District Attorney Tony Matulewicz provided enough evidence, and said in her order that the use of a deadly weapon on a vital part of the body is sufficient to establish specific intent to kill.
During previous proceedings, a video shows Uhuru entering the store and grabbing a drink before Jakes enters the store and the two begin a conversation.
Jakes and Uhuru continue to speak before Jakes throws a punch and Uhuru pulls out a weapon and shoots Jakes.
Uhuru then walks past Jakes, stops, and according to testimony from Jakes’ sister, Charisma Jakes, who testified she was inside the store at the time of the shooting, Uhuru says, “I told you not to play with me.”
County Coroner Jim Kelley testified Jakes was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m. at the scene.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen testified he spoke with Uhuru after Uhuru was captured outside of Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals days after the shooting. Bremigen said Uhuru allegedly admitted to the shooting.
Hoffa argued at the time there was not enough evidence of first-degree murder and Uhuru should also be allowed to get some sort of bail modification.
Rosini also denied Uhuru bail in the order on Thursday.