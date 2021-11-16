SUNBURY — Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp appeared together in court Tuesday, the first time facing each other since they were charged with the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Delcamp, the 25-year-old mother of Arabella, testified on the first day of the scheduled weeklong homicide trial against Burgess, 21, of Trevorton.
Burgess is accused of beating Arabella so badly she died from her injuries. State police say he threw the child who landed on the ground causing a massive brain bleed during an Oct. 10, 2019, incident inside the Trevorton home he shared with Delcamp and Arabella.
Delcamp, charged with homicide as an accomplice in the case, testified for nearly three hours on Tuesday. At times, she wept as she looked at pictures of her daughter.
Delcamp testified that on Oct. 10, 2019, she had been in the kitchen doing the dishes when Burgess went to check on Arabella, who was supposed to be eating. When he realized that she wasn’t eating, Delcamp claims Burgess began to scream at her. That is when she heard a thud and went running, she testified.
When she entered the living room, she said, Burgess had Arabella pinned against the wall. Delcamp said she tried to intervene but was pushed to the ground by Burgess. It was at that point that Burgess threw Parker into a toy couch sitting in the middle of the room.
Delcamp said Arabella’s upper body, including her head, hit the ground while her lower body landed on the foam of the toy couch. That is when it is assumed Arabella began to experience a seizure, Delcamp said.
Instead of calling 911 like she asked “at least a dozen times,” Delcamp said Burgess called his mother, Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury, who eventually called 911.
Several troopers testified Burgess changed his story to police several different times when he was interviewed about his involvement.
Throughout Delcamp’s testimony, during which she said Burgess beat her while she was pregnant, the defendant continued to interrupt his defense attorney, Richard Feudale, oftentimes, loudly saying, “Feudale, come here,” as the attorney was asking questions of Delcamp and various state troopers.
“What happened with this pregnancy?” Feudale asked Delcamp.
Delcamp said she lost the child because Burgess beat her.
Feudale objected loudly and said the defense had no idea about the pregnancy and that Delcamp changed her stories about what happened to Arabella on a regular basis. Feudale said the claims that Delcamp was pregnant are new and he has received no information or documents to back up her claims.
Burgess listened and shook his head and immediately leaned in and began whispering to his attorney. Feudale asked Delcamp who the father was and Delcamp said it was Burgess.
Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor, who is presiding over the case, told the jury to disregard Delcamp’s statement.
Feudale asked Delcamp if she ever struck Arabella. “No, never,” Delcamp said.
Delcamp testified Burgess would beat both her and Arabella. One time, she said, he made the two walk in a living room naked with their hands up in the air after one of the beatings.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz called Delcamp to the stand after opening statements. The jury of seven men and five women took notes during Delcamp’s testimony.
Burgess continued to stand up from the defense table and paged through hundreds of documents and often pointed sternly to Feudale and instructed him on what questions he was to ask.
Matulewicz asked Delcamp if she was offered any deals in exchange for her testimony. “No,” Delcamp said.
“Have I or any member of my office or the state police offered you anything or pressured you into testifying?” Matulewicz said.
“No,” she again responded. “I want to do this so no one else gets hurt.”
Delcamp said she never got away from Burgess because she was afraid of him.
When Feudale questioned her about her fears, Delcamp said she was even afraid of Burgess as she sat at the witness stand.
The trial will resume at 9:15 a.m. today.
Reporter Jaxon White contributed to this report.