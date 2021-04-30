SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor will submit an order to have the public defender's office represent a Watsontown mother accused of causing her 21-month-old child brain damage by leaving her inside a hot car for six hours in 2018.
Tonia Lee Sones, 27, who represented herself on Friday, told Saylor the public defender's office denied her application and she cannot afford a private attorney. Saylor said he would issue an order so she could have legal representation.
Sones told Milton police she went inside to shower before going to a doctor's appointment on June 1, 2018, according to the documents. She told police her daughter didn't sleep well the night before and had fallen asleep in the back seat when she picked her up from her mother's house, according to troopers.
Troopers said Sones told them she went inside, took a shower and must have fallen asleep before waking up and rushing outside to find her daughter having a seizure. Troopers said temperatures climbed from 71.1 degrees just before 7 a.m. to 82 degrees at 12:54 p.m., with a heat index of 84.9 degrees.
The child turned four on Aug. 23. She is living with her maternal grandmother and will have long-term, lifelong injuries, Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor in the case, previously said.