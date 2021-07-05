SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman will be sentenced on July 9 after being found guilty in April of providing false and misleading statements to police about the incident that led to the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker in 2019.
It took a Northumberland County jury less than an hour on April 15 to convict Christy Willis, 51, of lying to authorities about her knowledge in the alleged beating death.
“I am innocent,” Willis said after being led out of the courthouse in April after she was found guilty.
Arabella, who state troopers say was beaten to death in October 2019 by Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton. Burgess was charged with homicide after Arabella died Nov. 22, 2019. The girl spent 44 days at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, before her death.
Willis is Burgess’s mother. Willis also blamed the media for reporting on her case and said her son was also innocent. “You are only getting one side. You all aren’t hearing the full story,” she said.
Willis’s attorney William Cannon said his client was weighing her options to appeal the jury's decision.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Willis told various stories to law enforcement about the events leading up to the death of Arabella.
The child’s injuries were not made known to medical staff when the child was being taken to Geisinger. If doctors were told the truth about the abuse Arabella suffered prior to arriving at the hospital, her chance for survival would have been greater, Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, testified previously.
Arabella suffered several severe beatings which led to at least 46 injuries and a surgical procedure to remove part of her brain, according to Bellino.
He testified that medical experts were told Arabella had a seizure and was on her way to the hospital.
Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Port Trevorton, who is accused as an accomplice in Arabella’s murder, told the jury that outside the hospital on the day of the incident Willis said she would tell law enforcement she was in the home and that Arabella had a seizure.
Delcamp testified Burgess threw the child up to four feet, she smashed her head off the ground before getting up and collapsing into a seizure. Delcamp also testified that Willis waited 30 minutes to call 911 after arriving at their home.
Delcamp also testified she knew about Arabella’s abuse for at least three months and never reported it.
Cannon argued Willis didn’t lie and her story to law enforcement didn’t change other than a few words here and there, after she was interviewed on Oct. 11 when she had been awake for many hours with no sleep.
Matulewicz said Willis went to the Stonington police barracks on her own for her first interview.
Willis, who is currently incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail, is scheduled to appear in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones at 9:15 a.m. Friday for sentencing.