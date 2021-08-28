A homeless man accused of killing four people, including women from McClure and Bloomsburg, will appear in Luzerne County Court on Sept. 9 for a conference prior to facing trial.
Harold David Haulman III, 43, who told authorities he was unsure if he would have killed again if he hadn’t been caught, researched serial killers, Hannibal Lector and “Silence of the Lambs,” according to court documents, is now set for a pre-trial conference prior to going to trial on the two murder charges.
Haulman was arrested earlier this year for the murders of McClure resident Tianna Phillips, 25, who went missing in 2018, and Bloomsburg resident Erica Shultz, 26, who went missing late last year.
During the course of interviews with former Bloomsburg state trooper Shawn Williams, now Shikellamyy Area School District Police Chief, said Haulman spoke about a third murder, involving, Ashley Parlier, 21, of Battle Creek, Michigan, in 2005, police said.
Williams contacted Michigan authorities and when Calhoun County Detective John Pignataro arrived in Pennsylvania he spoke with Haulman, who according to court documents, admitted to murdering Parlier and Joseph Whitehurst, in Ramstein, Germany, in 1999.
Haulman was then arrested for the Parlier murder, and family members of all three victims are expected to be in Luzerne County for the Sept. 9 hearing being held at 1:30 p.m. at the Luzerne County Courthouse, in Wilkes-Barre.
Michigan authorities said Thursday they have not had Haulman back in Michigan yet where he will be arraigned for the Parlier murder and they are waiting until after the Sept. 9 hearing, in which they will attend.
Haulman told authorities he killed Whitehurst because he “wanted to know,” police said. “It was the biggest rush I ever felt,” Haulman told police. “Like your whole body. To this day I don’t know how many times I hit him and then I was gone.”
When asked what homicide Haulman remembers most, Haulman stated, “all of them, I remember in great detail what I did to them,” according to court documents.
Police said Haulman also used Google to search grave robbing and statute of limitations.
Haulman said that the killing of Shultz, was “like a day in the park,” police said. Haulman told authorities that it was possible he would have murdered again if he hadn’t been caught, according to court documents.
Haulman said he struck Parlier several times in the head, removed his bloody clothing and then watched her for a couple of minutes before realizing she was dead, then he took a shower, according to police. Haulman said he disposed of her clothing at his then place of employment and followed up on the case through the years, police said.
Like the case of Phillips, Haulman admitted to going back to the location in Michigan to see where he said he disposed of the body, and all he found were “bones,” according to police.
Williams said Haulman beat Phillips with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, then disposed of the body in a Columbia County dumpster in 2018.
On Dec. 6, 2020, relatives reported Shultz missing to the Bloomsburg Police Department. During that investigation, law enforcement learned Shultz was in contact with Haulman when Williams interviewed Haulman’s wife, Anne Haulman.