SUNBURY — A Shamokin man facing attempted homicide charges is seeking release from Northumberland County Jail.
On Friday, Akeem Tryree Gregory, 31, of Shamokin, and defense attorney Michael Rudsinski, of Williamsport, informed Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor that they intend to file a motion to have Gregory's bail reduced. Gregory said he has been incarcerated since February 2020 and wants to better assist his attorney in going through 80,000 pages of discovery documents.
"I don't think anything up to this point has been fair to me," said Gregory via videoconference.
Gregory has been incarcerated at the county jail in Coal Township since Feb. 22, 2020, for allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours. Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22, 2020, over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn't even know police were there until the window shot out, according to court documents.
The discovery includes Facebook records and medical records. Gregory said the Facebook records will be able to provide an alibi for him, but they are having trouble accessing the records.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee said the county has provided all discovery in August and the Commonwealth is ready for trial, which is scheduled to start with jury selection on July 12.
Gregory is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person. In addition to the pending drug charges, Gregory also has pending simple assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from allegedly assaulting a correctional officer on July 29 in the jail.