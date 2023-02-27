SUNBURY — A 24-year-old Milton man accused of stabbing his father and attempting to stab the mother of his children will not see any further jail time.
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Monday sentenced Jacob Beaver to four years of probation, including four months of house arrest with electronic monitoring. Beaver in October pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats and simple assault, as well as an unrelated misdemeanor count of DUI.
Beaver and defense attorney Michael Marrone, of Williamsport, told Rosini that Beaver works full time. He has been going to regular therapy sessions, has been sober and has been attending church.
The victims do not want Beaver to have more jail time but rather want him to continue seeking help through counseling services, they said.
Rosini said her decision was based on Beaver seeking mental health treatment and the victims' information. He also has no prior record.
Beaver is accused of stabbing his father and attempting to stab the mother of children in the head and neck with a knife on March 12, 2021, at a house on Stanton Avenue in Milton. When police arrived on scene, he allegedly charged an officer with a knife and was subdued by a Taser, a trademarked brand name of a product line of electronic weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Beaver’s plea in October was across four different criminal cases, including the alleged stabbing incident. A felony count of attempted homicide as well as 15 additional misdemeanor counts were dropped.
Rosini also sentenced Beaver to pay $600 in fines, plus court costs and fees. He must not have any alcohols or go to any bars. He was given credit for 172 days of incarceration.
Rosini also lifted the no-contact restrictions with the mother of his children. If probation determines it appropriate, Beaver may initiate contact with the woman. Beaver has been having supervised visits with his two children.
Rosini said defendants who have electronic monitoring have the right to go to work, school or church if approved by probation.
The Commonwealth was represented by Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney David Albertson. He did not oppose the defense's request for house arrest.