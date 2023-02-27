Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in the valleys with 2 to 4 inches on the higher ground. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start as a brief period of rain or rain and wet snow mix, then shortly afterward there will be a mix with or transition to wet snow and sleet in all areas. The heaviest precipitation rates will be during the evening and first half of the night. This is when the heaviest sleet and snow accumulations will occur. Precipitation type is expected to vary widely and change frequently during the storm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&