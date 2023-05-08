SUNBURY — Defense experts are still reviewing the case of triple homicide defendant Matthew Reed.
On Monday, Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini had a brief telephone conference with Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward and defense attorneys Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, and James Best, of Sunbury. Reed, 25, who was living at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury, at the time of his arrest, is accused of killing Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and 17-year-old John Paul Dicken, all of Snydertown, in June 2021.
The defense experts have not finished reviewing the psychology records of Reed. A pre-trial conference will be scheduled for early June, according to Seward.
Reed was homeless at the time of his arrest on charges of murdering Williams, James Dicken and John Paul Dicken, during a dispute over a vehicle purchase.
According to police, the dispute over the vehicle caused Reed to “snap” just before he shot and killed the three people inside their home at 3425 Snydertown Road. Troopers said Reed admitted to the killings.
Reed is facing three counts of homicide, two felony counts of robbery and illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence. He is facing the death penalty.
Reed also faces charges stemming from an October 2021 arrest when police said Reed was plotting an escape from the Northumberland County Jail, where he is housed. He is facing four felonies: two counts of escape, aggravated assault and criminal solicitation of criminal assault.
Reed is held as a county inmate without bail.