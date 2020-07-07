Temperatures may be 10 degrees above normal the rest of this week and the heat index will make it feel like near 100 for the next three days, according to a senior meteorologist from AccuWeather.
Along with the hot weather, there is an increased threat of thunderstorms sweeping across the region during the middle of the week, AccuWeather's Paul Walker said Monday.
"More storms will appear each day," he said. "But the extreme heat seems to be backing off."
AccuWeather's extended forecast is calling for temperatures to range between 87 and 95 until breaking on Monday with an expected high of 84, the average temperature in the Valley for mid-July. The issue, Walker says, will be the humidity, with the heat index likely hitting 100 on Wednesday and 105 on Thursday.
"Some people are able to deal with the humidity better than others," Walker said. "Your body will give you clues as to how to react."
Some of the more effective ways to handle the heat, according to the Centers for Disease Control, are to wear appropriate clothing, stay inside the air conditioning, schedule outdoor activity carefully and pace yourself if you do have to work outside.
The CDC also notes that while "electric fans may provide comfort, when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Taking a cool shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off. Use your stove and oven less to maintain a cooler temperature in your home."
PPL on Monday, sent out a notice to customers to stay safe this week, calling on residents to "find a cool place, drink plenty of fluids, and check on elderly family members or neighbors."
Dan Reichenbach was part of the crew paving Fourth Street in Sunbury. Members of the crew were wearing pants and some had long-sleeve shirts.
The covering workers were paving the road with was between 160 and 170 degrees, Reichenbach said, adding to the heat.
"It's very hot," he said. "We just keeping downing the water and Gatorade and in downtime find some shade."
Reichenbach said he drinks at least two gallons of water a day as the temperatures creep near 100.