STATE COLLEGE — The enormous cross-country storm that has unleashed blizzard conditions in the northern United States and will continue to trigger a severe weather outbreak in the South this week also has its sights set on the Northeast.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that is likely to bury some locations of the interior Northeast with a foot or more of snow later this week as well as trigger areas of icy conditions and coastal flooding.
A total of 4 to 8 inches of snow and ice is forecast for the Central Susquehanna Valley from Thursday morning through Friday morning.
"A storm will develop near southeastern Virginia on Thursday, and will track just off the New Jersey coast on Friday and finally spin near southeastern New England on Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said. The positioning of the storm will allow cold air from Canada to be pulled south into the Northeast and help produce a widespread snowfall for a large part of the region, she added.
A winter storm watch was issued for a large swath of central Pennsylvania, western Maryland and northern Virginia Tuesday. Cities in this area include State College and Williamsport, Pennsylvania and Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Portions of the winter storm watch area were upgraded to an ice storm warning on Wednesday morning. The ice storm warning is in effect for cities including Johnstown and Somerset, Pennsylvania and Cumberland, Maryland.
This icy mix zone that may include some sleet will extend into parts of southern and central Pennsylvania. The most significant icing is forecast to occur over a small area of south-central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northwestern Virginia, where at least 0.25 of an inch of ice can accumulate, potentially bringing down some tree limbs and causing power outages.
At this early stage, "the greatest chance of 6 inches or more of snow will be from near and north of I-80 in Pennsylvania, north through upstate New York and in central and northern New England," Gilbert said.