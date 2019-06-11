Members of the Democratic party in Snyder and Union counties will meet June 20 to select a candidate for the special election to fill U.S. Rep. Fred Keller's seat in the 85th Legislative District.
Jennifer Rager Kay, of Selinsgrove, David Heayn and Adam Rosinski, both of Lewisburg, and Bonnie Hamilton, of New Berlin, are the Democratic candidates.
Republican candidates are Clair Moyer, of Lewisburg, Ben Ranck, a member of Keller’s former administrative state House staff, David Rowe, East Buffalo Township supervisor, and Darwin Swope, also a former member of Keller’s staff.
The special election will be Aug. 20. Keller won a special election May 21 to become the U.S. representative of the 12th Congressional District, which was vacated when Tom Marino resigned shortly after winning re-election.