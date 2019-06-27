SELINSGROVE — The all-inclusive playground, being constructed at the existing East Penn Township Recreation Complex in Selinsgrove, will be known officially as "Everyone's Playground."
The Andy Russell Charitable Foundation Advisory Council, which has coordinated the fundraising for the park, made the announcement Thursday.
"Everyone's Playground" will feature 15 individual pieces of recreational and therapeutic equipment that provides those with any level of ability the opportunity to enjoy family fun, camaraderie with others, including those who may or may not have physical limitations, and benefit from physical, sensory and social experiences.
A volunteer advisory council composed of 22 local citizens, with the support of the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, committed to raise the $475,000 needed to construct "Everyone's Playground." The group needs $24,000 to reach its goal. The playground is scheduled to be dedicated and available for use on July 18.
