LEWISBURG — A Muncy man allegedly stole $1,314.26 in merchandise from Walmart Supercenter in Kelly Township, Union County, according to state police.
Frank Garn Jr., 48, allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with household items and tools from the store’s west exit without paying for the items. The alleged incident occurred at 10:05 p.m. Jan. 22, police said.
The store’s loss prevention officer stopped Garn but he fled the scene, leaving the items behind, police said.
Police in Muncy borough and township departments assisted in identifying Garn through photographs and surveillance video, arrest papers state.
Trooper Nathan Wenzel, state police at Milton, charged Garn with felony retail theft.
Lewisburg District Judge Richard Cashman issued a warrant Monday for Garn’s arrest.