SUNBURY — A Northumberland man accused of sexually assaulting the same teenage girl in two separate cases in his home in the summer of 2017 is headed to trial next month.
After a status conference in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday, Judge Paige Rosini ordered a hearing to discuss any pending motions for 3 p.m. July 1 in the case against Raymond Kratzer, 38. The jury selection is tentatively scheduled for July 8 and the trial for July 11-12.
Kratzer is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in his home in the summer of 2017. Over the course of the investigation, Point Township police learned that Kratzer allegedly sexually assaulted the same girl over the same summer in East Drumore Township in Lancaster County. The cases will not be consolidated.
Kratzer is accused of kissing and performing sexual acts on a 15-year-old girl. State police interviewed Kratzer on Feb. 8, 2018, and allegedly during the interview, he admitted to the sexual acts towards the teen but said he did not physically force or threaten the girl, according to court documents.
Kratzer allegedly told troopers he knew what he was doing was wrong, according to a criminal complaint.
Kratzer was charged in the first case with 36 felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, indecent assault and sexual assault. He is charged in the second case with an additional four felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.