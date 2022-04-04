COAL TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County Jail is looking for a new leader after acting Warden Jim Smink submitted a letter of retirement just days after he was appointed to the position.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he received Smink's letter of intent to retire last week. Schiccatano said more information on the prison will be discussed during Wednesday’s monthly prison board meeting. Smink's letter noted he intends to retire at the end of April.
Schiccatano said the letter was received Friday, just three days after Smink was appointed board after the board accepted the retirement of former Warden Bruce Kovach.
The board also named Dave McCoy, of Columbia County, a former state prison correctional officer, deputy warden, at the meeting last week.
Smink has been at the prison for 22 years. McCoy was an officer at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township for nearly 24 years before moving to Columbia County Prison where he worked as a correctional officer for four years before retiring.
Schiccatano said he will be speaking with McCoy and the entire prison situation will be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.
The jail, which has also been placed in a state of emergency, currently has 39 correctional officers working the floor and the prison at full staff would be roughly 78 guards.
Maria Bivens, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections, said just like any other emergency request for assistance from a county, it would go through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to the appropriate state agency.
“In this case, when PEMA receives the request from the county jail, they will send it to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections for review,” Bivens said.
Schiccatano said he wanted the public to know that the prison is functioning but the state of emergency is because the county wants to be prepared if something were to happen.
Commissioner Kym Best said the request to the state could take a few weeks so county officials will be monitoring the jail.
Best said the board was aware Smink had planned on leaving the position at some point in the future.
"We were aware he (Smink) was not interested in ultimately becoming warden and made clear he was moving into retirement," Best said.
"It is acknowledged that this is a challenging time for the prison in transition," Best said. "The announcement of Smink means we need to speed up application and interview process and we are hoping our acting warden will consider staying on until we complete this process and have appointed ur new warden."