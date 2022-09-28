LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital and Valley police departments want to be flawless in case of an active shooter situation so on Thursday a drill was held as part of an emergency response exercise held at The Miller Center.
The active shooter scenario is designed to gauge response to a possible real-life situation, according to Evangelical Community Hospital officials.
The event held at The Miller Center is working on the premise of a domestic situation where an unhappy partner believes his companion spends too much time at the fitness center, questions whether there is an extramarital relationship, and blames the center for a failing marriage. In the scenario, he confronts his partner at the facility where she is working out, officials said.
Media was not allowed to watch the situation take place, but Miller Center Director Ryan McNally said staff was made aware of the event but were not told when it would actually take place on Thursday.
"We wanted it to be a real situation," he said. "We were able to use this exercise as a tool to become better."
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost said there were real people acting out the scene and there were shots fired and people acting as if they were injured.
The Miller Center, Susquehanna Valley YMCA, Evangelical Community Hospital and its surrounding primary/specialty care practices, Geisinger Medical Center. Union County EMA, William Cameron Fire Department, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services, Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Mifflinburg Police Department, Milton Police Department, Northumberland Police Department, Watsontown Police Department, Central Susquehanna Regional 911, Lewisburg Area School District, Seven Mountains EMS Council, Pennsylvania Department of Health-Central Region Healthcare Coalition and Penn College of Technology all participated in the event.
Evangelical Community Hospital officials said during the drill people were transported to the hospital as if they were real patients.
"These are great to do because we get to learn what we are doing right and what we need to improve on," Yost said.