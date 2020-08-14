Actor Alec Baldwin is asking Gov. Tom Wolf, on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, to take action on the Union County Sportsmen's Club after PETA officials said the club neglected an Asiatic black bear.
Baldwin wrote a letter to Wolf saying he wanted cruelty to animals charges brought against the club for what PETA said was neglect of Dillan, an 857-pound bear that was in their zoo.
Dillan was released from the club to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado in January.
"The club willfully subjected this bear to years of agony while infection grew in his mouth almost as quickly as he gained weight. It's a miracle that he survived," Baldwin wrote. "There is no excuse for the club's cruel mistreatment of Dillan, and it must be held accountable."
Baldwin also asked Wolf to relinquish the animals it currently holds, which include raccoons, deer and a bobcat, PETA officials said.
Baldwin and the Sportsmen Club did not return calls seeking for comment.