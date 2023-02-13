MILTON — Jacqueline (Bouvier) Kennedy Onassis — she was beautiful, intelligent and arguably one of the most popular First Lady's in U.S. history. But who was “Jackie O,” (as she later became known), prior to marrying into the Kennedy family? What was her childhood like? What were her goals and aspirations?
Actress Jill Lawrence Holland provided some insight into the private life of the former First Lady — the good and the bad — Sunday afternoon with a performance of “An American Legend: Jackie Kennedy.” The performance was part of the Milton Historical Society’s 2023 Lecture Series and was held in the Milton High School library.
Lawrence Holland is an actress/first-person interpreter at American Historical Theatre. She spent more than an hour in character talking about the mysterious and admired Kennedy Onassis, touching on her early years of childhood with a doting father, a loving mother and a sister. She went to the finest schools and received a top-notch education before venturing out into the workforce in Washington at a local newspaper. There she began a journalism career that would span decades.
John McWilliams, coordinator for the series, introduced Lawrence and explained why the life of Kennedy Onassis was of interest.
“You’re in for a treat this afternoon,” he said. “We did not schedule this by happenstance. Timing is everything and we thought this would be an appropriate topic since President’s Day is coming up.”
McWilliams said he thought this would be a “unique opportunity” to discuss the “powers of the First Lady” and how things shifted once Kennedy Onassis was in the White House.
“Prior to her years there, the First Lady had played a passive and supportive role to the president,” he said. “That is of course with two notable exceptions: Edith Wilson and Eleanor Roosevelt.”
It was after Roosevelt’s transformative years in the White House, during which she lobbied for women’s rights and racial equality, that each First Lady to come would champion a cause of her own, such as Nancy Reagan and her “Just Say No” to drugs and alcohol campaign or Michelle Obama’s efforts to promote programs to improve child nutrition.
Kennedy Onassis focused her efforts on the White House renovation, striving to restore the mansion to its original elegance. In 1961 she established the White House Historical Association.
But it wasn’t her work as First Lady alone that made Kennedy Onassis so popular. The youngest first lady in 75 years, “she gained enormous popularity at home and abroad because of her youth, her glamour and style, and her two photogenic young children,” according to Brittanica.com.
“If we look through all the First Lady’s in history — and there are more than 50 — none had the combination of elegance, charm, charisma, beauty, style and sophistication and intellect as (Jackie),” said McWilliams.
Lawrence Holland dressed in a smart maroon jacket and skirt circa the 1950s, and period black pumps, brought Kennedy Onassis to life, often getting lost in her storytelling, wiping away tears as she talked about the painful loss of two of her children, the assassination of her husband and her choice to marry again - this time a much older man of great wealth. After the performance, Lawrence Holland kicked off the shoes and got comfortable answering questions from the audience.
She explained most of the information she’s learned on Kennedy Onassis has come from “stacks of books, mostly biographies.”
“They read like cheap fiction,” she joked. “There are scandals and affairs."
Even though she ran over her allowed time for the performance a bit, Lawrence Holland said she still felt like she left out so much information.
“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room,” she said. “The affairs.”
The “affairs,” were those of President John F. Kennedy, who was rumored to have been attached to several notable women - including Hollywood actresses Marilyn Monroe and Marlena Dietrich. But there were others, too.
“I believe she knew there were other women, but until I began to research her life, I had no idea just how many women there were,” said Lawrence Holland. “I mean there were secretaries and interns and celebrities.”
Lawrence Holland said some of that history has made it hard for her to feel much respect or admiration for Kennedy as a President or a man.
“It’s interesting as an actress,” she said. “Because I’ve tried to rally and find her love and adoration for him. But I have such a lack of respect for him.”
The final installment of the Milton Historical Society’s 2023 Lecture Series is “Pennsylvania: America’s Covered Bridge Capital,” will be held at 2 p.m. March 5 in the library at Milton High School. The presentations are free and open to the public.