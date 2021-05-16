SELINSGROVE — Funds are being raised for an ADA-compliant restroom-comfort station at Everyone’s Playground in East Snyder Park.
The Andy Russell Central PA Charitable Foundation is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization is seeking donations to fund the building of the restroom-comfort station. It will be utilized by children with disabilities, their caregivers, and all visitors at Everyone’s Playground.
While the foundation waits to hear back about receiving state grant approval, they are kicking off a fundraising campaign to raise $80,000. The playground does not currently have a restroom situated in a convenient location. The closest restroom is located at the other end of the park. Because the park is so widely used by such a diverse population, additional improvements are always being considered.
On a late Sunday afternoon, East Snyder Park was filled with the sound of children’s laughter as they enjoyed exploring Everyone’s Playground.
Opened two years ago in 2019 by the Andy Russel Charitable Foundation and the East Snyder Regional Recreation Association, Everyone’s Playground is a safe space specifically designed for children with disabilities and cognitive challenges. The playground contains fifteen recreational pieces of equipment designed to be all-inclusive.
Families relaxed in picnic pavilions while their children played. Daniel Borges a dad at the park from Selinsgrove said “I enjoy spending time here. It’s very kid-friendly. There’s a fence. They can just explore and move around.” Borges also pointed out Everyone’s Playground is one of the only local parks with wheelchair accessibility available. There are wheelchair ramps that connect from the jungle gym and reach all the way to the slide.
Everyone’s Playground remains true to its name and is used by many different members of the community. There’s just one thing missing: a restroom nearby with updated ADA equipment and accessible facilities that meet parkgoers needs.
Simona Napoli Lovik, Russell Foundation Advisory Council Chair, shared her thoughts about the project.
“This is a very challenging time with everything we’re going through in society. We’re still very confident that we will be able to raise the money and complete the project.”
Lovik stated that Everyone’s Playground gives children with disabilities something to look forward to in their local area.
She also added that fourteen new “buddy benches” have been installed on the property to provide additional seating and social opportunity.
Christa Lese Martin, interim chief scientific officer, Geisinger director, Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute, said: “Adding an accessible ADA designed restroom facility available to those who visit the playground would allow families longer periods of time to enjoy the playground without the worry about where to find comfort stations. Everyone’s Playground has been an overwhelmingly welcome resource for our community and beyond.”
There is an upcoming fund drive coordinated by Fritz M. Heinemann, President, Andy Russell Charitable Foundation, Central PA Region.
More information will be forthcoming about future fundraising events.
Heinemann shared that ADA compliant restroom is a community effort supported completely by volunteers.
“There are no salaries or commissions being paid and all personal expenses are absorbed by those engaged in the fund drive,” he said.
“Andy (Russell) and Cindy are adamant that all donations and contributions go directly to the Comfort Station project and we’re proud of their commitment and we adhere strictly to that mandate” Heinemann commented.
There is a “GoFundMe” link on the project’s website — everyonesplayground.com — where community members can go to contribute.
All donations are tax-deductible and committee members said they are greatly appreciated.