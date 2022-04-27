SUNBURY — Routine spring inspection of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam will begin within the next two to three weeks.
“As spring leads into summer, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’s Bureaus of State Parks and Facility Design and Construction continue the planning process to complete the final coordination needed to begin the upcoming repairs,” said Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich.
During the inspection, temporary bag inflation will occur, he said.
A public meeting to discuss the dam summer repair project is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pavilion 2 in the Shikellamy State Park. The construction contract for the temporary causeway has been awarded to Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.