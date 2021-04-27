SUNBURY — The inflation of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam will start in early to mid-May, according to Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich.
This allows a full pool to form and for the installation of the marina docks in time for the marina slip patrons. The first day to get their boats docked is Friday, May 28. The marina season will end Labor Day, Sept. 6, due to necessary dam repairs as formally broadcasted, said Leidich.
“The boating season at Shikellamy State Park will end immediately after Labor Day in September of 2021 due to necessary repairs to the Adam T Bower Memorial Dam that creates the seasonal recreational pool of Lake Augusta on the Susquehanna River,” said Leidich. “The repair work will consist of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam, and is scheduled at this time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions.”
Replacing the inflatable bag and construction of a temporary causeway necessitate ending the boating season early. All marina slip holders are required to remove their boats from the Shikellamy State Park marina by sunset on Sept. 6. The deflation process will begin the following day and will take approximately two weeks, he said.
“During this timeframe the parks docks will be removed,” said Leidich. “The bag replacement project is anticipated to be completed near the end of October 2021.”