LEWISBURG — A Lock Haven man previously charged for a break-in at Weis Markets in Kelly Township on Oct. 17 faces three additional sets of criminal charges from that night on allegations he smashed a pickup truck window and broke into the vehicle, broke into a beer distributor and attempted to break into a residence.
Cody Stern, 33, already held on $50,000 cash bail in the Weis incident, was arraigned Friday and returned to Union County Prison on a combined $75,000 cash bail for the three new cases.
Cpl. Travis Burrows and Patrolman Mark Kuhns filed the new charges against Stern.
According to the new criminal complaints, Stern is observed on video surveillance breaking into the Beer Barn at 227 N. Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township. The complaints state that Stern repeatedly kicked in a window air-conditioning unit to access the business just before 1 a.m. Oct. 17. Kuhns charged Stern with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass along with a summary count of criminal trespass for this incident.
A witness observed Stern near Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 15 after 2:30 a.m. and told police that Stern was “acting crazy and was ‘tweaking bad’ from drugs,” the complaints state. This encounter followed the Weis break-in, police noted.
Between 3:15 and 3:30 a.m., Stern is accused of smashing out the pickup truck window outside 247 Stein Lane, the complaints state. Police said muddy shoe prints inside the truck matched the treads on Stern’s shoes at the time of his eventual arrest. Nothing was reported missing from the truck but damages were estimated at up to $1,000. Kuhns charged Stern in this incident with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and loitering/prowling at night.
At 4:16 a.m., the complaints state that a resident of 34 Verna Road reported observing an unknown male in his locked, fenced-in back yard using the butt-end of an air rifle to pound on an exterior in an attempt to break in.
Police officers arrived and took Stern into custody in a side yard at the home. He was released into the custody of state police at that time for their investigation into the Weis break-in. Burrows charged Stern in the residential break-in with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor count of loitering/prowling at night and summary criminal mischief.
All charges are filed at the office of Lewisburg District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.