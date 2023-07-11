At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Jeff Reber, Preston Boop and Stacy Richards unanimously approved $85,584 in competitive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2020 Coronavirus Response Discretionary federal funds toward the project, changing the original allocation from $2.5 million to $2,585,584. The project is on schedule, according to Shannon Berkey, community development and grant manager for the borough.
"The bid award was over budget," said Berkey. "We requested additional funding and this is the paperwork that followed behind that."
The $2.9 million project broke ground on May 1 and is expected to be completed by late 2023. The first phase of this multi-phase project is designed to improve Hufnagle Park and will include a new event stage and amphitheater, improvements to pedestrian mobility and environmental enhancement.
"The Market Street passenger pick-up/drop-off area will be underway starting Monday," said Berkey. "There will be some slight traffic pattern changes and the sidewalk on the south side of Market Street will be closed for up to five weeks."
The agreement extends the date of completion to June 3, 2024, according to Angie Hunselman, of SEDA-Council of Governments.
"The time extension allows the project to move ahead with no time restraints or any deadlines glaring at us," said Hunselman. "The additional $85,000 allows the borough to fully make the project what it's supposed to be."
Richards complimented Hunselman for securing the competitive COVID-19 CDBG funds.
"Well done," she said. "I know those are hard to get."
The project consists of $2,585,584 for general contractor Gray Builders, of Danville, $217,000 for engineering costs and $165,000 in administrative costs. In addition to CDBG money, the money comes from matching funds from the borough.
The project includes constructing an expanded performance/event space with updated lighting, sound and seating; Limestone (Bull) Run Floodplain Restoration to improve water quality and increase floodplain storage capacity; and the elimination of all stairs and ramps to improve accessibility throughout the park and provide safe pedestrian pick up/drop off at Market Street.
In addition to the traffic and pedestrian patterns being altered, the latest update on the borough's Facebook page on June 30 indicated that contractors began to install buried electric lines for the iconic Lewisburg Tri-globe Lights, the accent tree lighting and the flagpole light.