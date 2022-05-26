MANDATA — The Line Mountain Class of 2022 is resilient and something special, according to the high school principal and superintendent on Thursday night.
Speaking to the 93 members of the 56th graduating class of Line Mountain at the middle/high school grounds in Mandata, Superintendent Dave Campbell and High School Principal Jeff Roadcap praised the outgoing seniors. Citing COVID-19 and the ever-changing regulations that came with it, both administrators said this class has been through a lot.
"This group of seniors sitting in front of you has had to be the most flexible group of students that I have ever had the opportunity to work with in my 36 years of education," said Roadcap. "In the last three years, they have dealt with many changes, even up until this evening. I must say they handled them all extremely well."
Roadcap said the students' resiliency will "help them with the future adversities in this ever-changing world that they will enter into as young adults."
Campbell also called the students resilient after losing the last few months of their sophomore year when school was shut down in 2020; after dealing with various changes in pandemic mandates; and after changing the date of graduation from Friday to Thursday to avoid the rain.
"This class is very special," said Campbell.
Campbell said their "humble efforts and thoughts" during these experiences will insulate them from future fear and uncertainty.
Class President Rhett Klinger said the last four years have been "wild" with the freshman year being the only normal year. After sophomore year was cut short by COVID, Klinger said they were all changed.
"Then junior year came and all the COVID regulations made learning difficult," said Klinger. "Being the stubborn brats we are, we pushed through. This year, it's time for us to move on and become who we were meant to be."
Klinger encouraged his fellow students to take the straight path that's not always easy. While there will be obstacles and potholes on the path, he said they will reach their destination.
"In short, be resilient," said Klinger. "Be kind, be patient, be loyal and be committed. Stay on the straight path. Keep your eyes on your goals. Do not detour when life throws potholes in your path."
Valedictorian Jaron Carl also spoke of paths.
"Often the wrong choice may seem like the easier path but the right choice usually provides blessing," he said.
Others will notice when you chose to do the right thing. Good character leads to success in life, he said.
Salutatorian Brock Wirt said he learned "there is nothing in life that will get your further than effort and persistence."
"These two factors are necessary to becoming successful," he said. "Both persistence and effort allowed me the privilege of standing in front of you today."
Failure is inevitable, he said.
"But I also learned that overcoming your failures and putting forth effort is the only way to reach your goals," he said. "If there is any message I want taken from this speech, it is that effort alone is enough to get anyone wherever they want to be in life. If everyone in this class puts forth effort in the future, we will all turn out very successful in our lives."
Campbell said the seniors must come to school today in order to receive their diplomas. While they were permitted to have the graduating ceremony a day early, they still must attend the last day of school in order to meet the required 180 days.