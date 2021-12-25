SELINSGROVE — Roy and Angela Melius never actively sought to foster or adopt children, but their family has grown and grown over the years.
The Selinsgrove residents said they are excited to introduce all the old family traditions to their seventh adopted child — 6-month-old Jordan — on his first Christmas, having finalized the boy’s adoption on Dec. 14. Meanwhile, Brian and Jamie Heddings, of Muncy, finalized their first adoption on Dec. 13 in Northumberland County Court and are looking forward to creating those new holiday traditions with their first children: biological sisters Evaliese, 9, and Amileya, 7.
This Christmas, said Angela Melius about her new son Jordan, “It’s about sharing in the memories with him, making memories so he’s a part of it. We’re creating memories with him as a family.”
Both the Melius and Heddings families finalized their adoptions in Northumberland County Court last week. The 25 children in the county who were adopted into 13 families in 2021 will spend their first Christmas together today.
Stephanie Walter, a caseworker with Northumberland County Children & Youth who worked with the Heddings, said it’s important for children coming into a new adopted family to see that it’s possible to have that family unit for themselves.
“To be able to move forward and have all the same traditions that all their friends have,” said Walter. “Like putting the Christmas tree up, and decorating, and all the traditions that come from both sides of the family.”
The Melius family is a large one. In addition to Roy, Angela and Jordan, there’s Tarisa, 25; Thomas, 19; Taylor, 18; Trinity and Timothy Eric, both 17; Torrie Lucy, 14. There’s also Taylor’s girlfriend, Alyze Yordey, and their newborn son Kingstin; and Tarisa’s daughter, Jasia, 4. The whole family, with the exception of Taylor’s family of three, live at the home in Selinsgrove.
Some of the family traditions include wearing Christmas pajamas together, family trips right before Christmas, picking out real trees as a family, and putting Christmas crackers on the tree. A Christmas cracker is a small holiday gift that makes a cracking noise when opened and has a gift inside. Each child picks out their cracker, puts it on the tree and they are opened on Christmas morning. That specific tradition started 16 years ago.
The family members all get to pick out their favorite cookies and cereal around Christmas too. They bake the cookies in the days leading up to Christmas and they eat their favorite cereals together on the morning of Christmas.
Angela remembers her first Christmas before Roy when it was just her and Tarisa. They were living in a trailer and the whole floor was covered in gifts.
“I thought buying her a whole bunch of gifts was the way to go,” said Angela. “She opened a few gifts, then climbed inside the toy box and played with those gifts for hours. She didn’t even open the other gifts for days.”
She learned that first year it was about quality, not about quantity and a materialistic Christmas.
How it all started
The Melius family started more than 25 years ago with a prayer. Angela Melius was 19, having recently learned she wouldn’t ever be able to have her own biological children. She started praying that God would bring her a blue-eyed girl with brown hair.
Unbeknownst to her, Angela Melius’s mother had met a stranger: a young mother-to-be whose car broke down in front of the house. The young woman was on her way for an abortion, but Angela’s mother convinced her to give the baby up for adoption instead of terminating the pregnancy. The mother could not settle on anyone to give the child to until Angela, only weeks before the woman’s due date, visited the house and met the woman for the first time.
“She chose me,” said Angela Melius. “She said, ‘She’s the one who is supposed to have this child.’”
When Tarisa was born five weeks later, she was born with blue eyes and brown hair.
“Exactly what I prayed for,” said Angela Melius.
Tarisa’s adoption wouldn’t be finalized until 11 years later. By that time, Angela and Roy had met and married in 2005. Together, they never actively sought out adoption or fostering, only prayed for what they hoped came next.
Praying for more
Angela prayed for a child with special needs because she felt she had the heart to care for them. A County Children and Youth worker, knowing their story with Talisa, reached out to them about Thomas and their next adoption moved forward.
The same thing happened with Taylor and Trinity. They prayed for biological siblings. A family who was fostering Taylor and Trinity met Angela and Roy at a church function and determined they would be the best home for the brother and sister. Then, Torrie and Timothy came in the same year.
For several years, they prayed for a new baby. A member of their church named Hank Mitchell told them that God was preparing a baby boy for the family. He told them to “stand firm on God’s promise,” said Angela.
The day after Mitchell died, a worker from Transitions called the Melius family and told them of a young mother-to-be who couldn’t find a family to give her child to. When they met Britt Jordan, the connection was instant.
“She told us, ‘You’re definitely the family,” said Angela Melius. “I was there for the delivery (of Jordan). I cut the cord. He went directly into my arms for skin-to-skin.”
They never sought out T names for their children, it’s just how it always worked out. When it came to Jordan, they decided to divert from the unintended tradition and name the new baby after the birth mother’s last name. She is still involved in the child’s life.
“We always said we were done after the next one,” said Angela Melius. “We say no more. But if we get the right call, I guess we wouldn’t say no.”
Even though they never sought out adoption, neither Angela nor Roy said “no” when someone came to them with another child.
“How can we say no?” said Roy.
He added, “We’ve always loved children. It’s one of the first things we connected with. When we get a call or someone talks to us about it, it’s really hard to say no. We definitely pray about it before we give the answer yes. It’s almost always going to be a yes.”
“Especially when I keep praying for them,” said Angela.
First adoption
Brian and Jamie Heddings, of Muncy, on Dec. 13, finalized their adoption of Evaliese, 9, and Amileya, 7, in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor. Family members attended the court hearing with smiles and a sign with the words “Happy Adoption Day!” and “We love you!” made by Jamie’s parents Mary and Kenn Bennett, of Montgomery.
Jamie Heddings said it was Evaliese’s Christmas wish for the last six months to have the adoption finalized in time for Dec. 25.
“We go out and pick our Christmas tree and decorate it. We have to have a real Christmas tree,” she said. “We go to Knoebels (for Joy Through the Grove) and Koziar’s Christmas Village (in Bernville).”
The girls have been with the Heddings in foster care since March 2018. The adoption process has been ongoing over the last year, she said.
“We talked about doing fostering, and they were our first placement. We don’t have any biological children of our own. We have a home and love to give.”
Mary Bennett said the girls have been a part of the family for the last three years. As her first grandchildren, she said she was excited to have them help decorate the tree.
“I’m looking forward to spoiling them even more than before,” she said.
Walter and Ashley Hill, a senior permanency specialist with Family United Network, both testified at the hearing and told the judge that the Heddingses were already a family.
“It’s a perfect fit,” said Hill. “I don’t always say that but it is.”
“They may not have birthed them, but they are their kids for sure,” said Walter.
With a bang of the gavel by both Evaliese and Amileya, their adoptions were finalized.
Adopted, waiting in Valley
Megan Weaver, the director of the permanency department of Northumberland County Children and Youth services, said children are in foster care in Northumberland County. Comparatively, there were more than 100 last year and five years ago there were 260.
In 2020, 35 children were adopted. In 2019, it marked a record year of 56 adoptions in Northumberland County. In 2018, Northumberland County had 30 adoptions. In 2017, it was seven. In 2016 and 2015, 20 children each year were adopted. In 2014, 30 children were adopted. In 2013, 10 were adopted. In 2012, the number was 20.
Melodie Culp, the administrator of the Montour County Children & Youth, said one adoption was finalized in 2021 in December.
“Due to our population size we are at our average for the number of adoptions to be occurring in Montour County,” said Culp. “We had been anticipating five adoptions for 2021 but the remaining 4 will be occurring in the new year.”
Foster children must spend at least six months in their potential adoptive home, so many holiday firsts may have already started in the home, said Culp.
“Families being able to spend their first holidays together are exceptionally important milestones strengthening the bonds between the new family members. Experiencing these firsts solidifies permanency and establishes connections for the developing child and assists them in learning healthy family functioning,” said Culp. “These experiences help create and establish roots for the adoptive child in their new family and community.”
Jennifer Napp Evans, the administrator of the Snyder County Children & Youth, and Matt Ernst, the administrator of the Union County Children & Youth, both said the county numbers are down this year.
Evans said the county has no children waiting to be adopted through the Dependency Courts and there were no adoptions finalized in 2021 associated with the agency.
“This is not surprising given our low numbers of dependent children this year,” said Evans.
Ernst said Union County’s numbers remain “very low.”
“We only currently have four children in foster care placement, and two of them are over the age of 18,” he said. “We will not have any other adoptions this month.”