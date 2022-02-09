DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will hold an “Adopt Your Valentine” special from Feb. 11 through Feb. 20.
All cats and kittens can be adopted for $14 each. All dogs can be adopted for $40 each. Cats are usually $85 and kittens are normally $150.
Dog adoption fees range from $150 to $300.
Cats, kittens and dogs will be neutered and or spayed, up to date on their shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped for identification.
Cats and kittens will have a gift bag and a large food sample while dogs will come with a treat bag and a large food sample.
Those with carriers should bring them for cats and kittens. Otherwise, they can purchase cardboard carriers, which can be reused, for $5.
Adoption appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day. To make an appointment, call 570-275-0340.