LEWISBURG — Zack and Heather Gugenheim felt called to adopt but never expected to do so in the middle of a pandemic.
The couple from Lewisburg with two boys of their own fostered an infant for eight months through Northumberland County Children & Youth Services before the adoption was finalized in May 2020 — two months after COVID-19 changed everything in Pennsylvania, including foster care and adoptions. The biggest difference being the court date to make the adoption legal took place over Zoom instead of in person.
“It wasn’t ideal,” said Heather Gugenheim. “When they told us how it was going to be I was disappointed at first.”
The 11th annual Northumberland County Adoption Day in October was held in the county courthouse in honor of 35 adoptions in the county that year. It is usually an event with activities families, children running around and laughing and the families celebrating in person but the organizers switched the event to a virtual one with speakers in person and the families attending via Zoom due to the pandemic. Each child adopted during past events has had the opportunity to pound the gavel to signify their adoption being finalized.
Despite the circumstances, the Gugenheims said they were more than happy to celebrate the day, and it came with some advantages.
“I don’t remember the day as much as the reality that she is a full-fledged member of the family,” said Zack Gugenheim.
“One of the advantages is we have a lot of family that lives in other states and they were able to watch without having to travel,” said Heather Gugenheim. “More people in our family were able to watch and be a part of it than if it was in person.”
The pandemic has presented many challenges in the last 13 months, said Children and Youth administrators in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties. April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month — abuse and neglect often lead to county services becoming involved in a child’s placement.
Zack, 34, and Heather, 35, have been married since November 2009. Together they have two biological children: Shane, 7, and J.J., 5. Zack and Heather, who work with Christian campus ministry DiscipleMakers said they felt called by God to adopt and started fostering Paisley in September 2019. The family officially adopted Paisley, now 2, on May 28, 2020, on a Zoom call with Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
“She is ours, and all that we have is hers,” said Zack. “She has a right, a legal right to everything, not just materially. We are to love her, we are to cherish her, we are to care for her. That might be an obligation, but it’s more of a privilege.”
Northumberland County Children and Youth Administrator Katrina Gownley said learning Zoom for court hearings and technology, in general, has been a challenge.
“Getting creative on how to visit families and have family meetings conducted in a safe environment,” said Gownley. “Keeping families, children and caseworkers safe during visits. There was a huge outbreak of COVID with my staff. Being first responders, we were in the field through it all.”
It was learning new safety precautions and new creative ways of doing things. Staff had to take on new roles and really be team players, she said.
“The Agency rose to the occasion and never missed a beat,” said Gownley. “The staff continued to meet all state mandates and assure the safety of the children while providing families the tools needed to meet this goal. I cannot say enough about the work and endless hours my staff has committed to assuring the needs of the children and families are met.”
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor said an adoption proceeding is an opportunity for the court to have the supports for the child to be present from the caseworkers to the new extended family.
“The hugs all around were greatly missed,” he said. “Everyone enjoyed seeing the child bang the gavel to finalize the adoption. So Zoom was good to allow the adoption to go forward during COVID but far from ideal.”
Brian and Danielle Sommers, of Lewisburg, went through Union County to finalize both of their adoptions. They adopted biological siblings: Layanna, now 2 1/2, in July 2019, and Ashton, now 23 months, in September 2020.
Everything with Ashton, including the fostering, was during the pandemic. Many of the court proceedings were done over Zoom, but the finalization of the adoption was done in person in front of Judge Michael Sholley, said Danielle Sommers.
“When they happened over Zoom, my parents couldn’t come,” said Danielle Sommers. “That was the biggest difference. When we did go into court, when we were there physically, that was limited as well. We were allowed to have people, but we were asked to keep it (invitations) down.”
One benefit of Zoom, she said, is not having to wait in the lobby of the courthouse.
“For the adoption hearing itself, I would have been sad if it was not done in the courthouse,” said Danielle Sommers. “For Ashton, everyone was masked and spaced out as much as we could in the courthouse.”
‘Incredible stress’
Children, youth, and families are under “incredible stress,” said Jennifer Napp, the Snyder County Children & Youth Services (SCCYS) administrator.
“The Agency and the Courts have been challenged in safely responding to our most vulnerable and at-risk children and families with increased intensity and acuity of need,” she said. “The Snyder County community and our partner child and family-serving entities have been invaluable in collaborating and successfully rising to meet these unique challenges.”
Some examples of challenges in which children and families are facing include having schools shut down, strains on mental health, and increased anxiety. The absence of normalcy and predictability of strained family connections and the limitations on how they can spend time together had social and emotional impact. Lastly of impact were those families who suffered illness, grief and loss as a result of COVID-19, said Napp.
“Early in the pandemic, whether it was the sewing and distribution of masks for personal protective equipment (PPE) by area school personnel or with the creative and effective increased utilization of technology to alleviate school, child welfare and behavioral health communication needs, the Agency and the courts have been able to be creative and effectively adapt functioning in support of meeting the needs of involved children and families,” said Napp.
She added, “What we ultimately found was that COVID-19 has allowed for the strengthening of community partnerships across systems and communities to meet the needs of our children and families. However, these needs remain consistent and diverse so, if you live or work in our community, you too can help strengthen families. To help a family in need, be a mentor, or to volunteer your time, please do not hesitate to reach out to your local CYS Agency and become part of the Families Are Worth It Campaign. The Families Are Worth It Campaign covers Snyder and Union Counties and gives you the opportunity to help a family or families in need using your talents, skills and resources. Childhood doesn’t wait and neither should you.”
‘Decreased referrals’Melodie Culp, the Montour County Children and Youth Services administrator, said COVID-19 has decreased referrals due to schools and other in-home services being virtual.
“We have seen increased truancy reports, and increased mental health concerns with long waiting lists for services,” she said. “We have also experienced increased resistance to allowing staff into homes due to covid concerns.”
They are working with service providers and making increased contact with families, even with general needs or concerns to provide assistance, she said.
“We continue to follow CDC guidelines, utilize PPE, pre-screen families for any illness in the home, and encourage staff to stay home if they are sick,” said Culp. “I anticipate that the increases will continue as we address families’ new needs from these stressful times until a new sense of normalcy is found.”
Matthew Ernst, Union County Children and Youth Services Administrator, said his employees have been working from home for the past year.
“When necessary they still see children/families in the home, but also utilize virtual means to make contact with the families,” he said. “I can’t think of any unique challenges that we have faced that not everyone has faced.”
Number of adoptions in Northumberland County
In Northumberland County, 55 children were adopted out in 2019 and 35 in 2020. There are 16 children adopted out so far in 2021 with 100 children still in foster care.
“This is a wonderful number compared to other years,” said Gownley. “In 2019, we were over 200 children. Our Agency has worked very hard to lower the number of placements.”
In 2020, Northumberland County became an FEI (family engagement initiative county), which provides the county with the tools and training to empower families and inspire hope, growth, and change in families by building on their strengths.
“This aides us in meeting the vision of the Agency which is that all children will live safely within their families and community,” said Gownley. “Our work in reducing these numbers is a collaborative effort.”
Gownley praised the judges, court employees and county commissioners for being “supportive of our Agency through this pandemic and with all our efforts,” she said. “We work with many community partners who also contribute to this success.”
Gownley said the department works with Behavioral Health and Intellectual Developmental Services, United Way, attorneys, school districts in the county, Susquehanna Valley Mediation, and court-appointed social advocates (CASA), to name a few.”
Number of adoptions in Snyder County
In Snyder County, 22 children were adopted in 2019 (six through county services) and 13 were adopted in 2020 (two through county services). In 2021, one child has been adopted not through county services with zero children in foster care, said Napp.
“This reduction is attributable to our purposeful shift in practice following the Family Engagement Initiative (FEI) principles and practices with fidelity,” said Napp. “Pennsylvania’s Family Engagement Initiative introduced by the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts, more specifically, the Office of Children and Families in the Courts is designed to assist select counties in furthering collaborative efforts between the judiciary and child welfare agencies to enhance meaningful family involvement in the child welfare system.”
SCCYS has officially participated in the FEI since May of 2018. Crisis Rapid Response Meetings, Enhanced Legal Representation, and revised Family Finding efforts have facilitated best practices for increased meaningful family involvement and have increased the likelihood that children in Snyder County are able to safely remain in their own home or are placed with family or kin if out-of-home placement is necessary. In addition, the initiative focuses on the well-being of the child as well as the entire family, said Napp.
“The FEI has aided the county in meaningful involvement of families and our communities in the child welfare system,” said Napp. “This allows us to keep children safely in their own home with family and in their community. We have seen great success in the past two years in doing so. These practices allow for increased family voice and choice, while also allowing the Agency and the Courts to partner with families to work with natural supports and community linkages to ensure safety, build necessary skills, and to reduce the trauma of removal for children and families.”
Number of adoptions in Montour County
In Montour County, zero children were adopted in 2019 and three in 2020. There were four children adopted in 2021 with zero in foster care, said Culp.
“I attribute our higher numbers to several families with larger sibling groups,” said Culp. “We currently do not have any children available for adoption. The children that are potentially available have already been matched with families. 2019 compared to 2020 is higher than our normal but nothing that would point toward a concerning trend. These increases had nothing to do with COVID-19.”
Number of adoptions in Union County
In Union County, four children were adopted in 2019 and two in 2020. There are zero adoptions so far in 2021 with seven children in placement.
“One reason we may have seen slightly fewer adoptions recently is that the number of children entering foster care placement have decreased,” said Ernst. “Also, we always work very hard to reunify the child with their family after placement, so this occurs much more frequently than the child being adopted.”
The placement numbers are “really low right now,” he added. “For the past few years, our placements have averaged around 12 to 15 at any given time.”
Child Abuse Prevention Month
Many of the children come into the system through abuse and neglect. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Our Agency would like to spread this message out to the community,” said Gownley. “On April 14 we conducted a ‘blue out’ day to increase awareness of child abuse prevention. On April 27 at 5:30 p.m., the Agency will be sponsoring a drive-through Easter egg hunt for the children of Northumberland County.”