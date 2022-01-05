Having a primary care physician who knows you can be the key to detecting issues in early stages of illness.
Dr. Richard Smith, primary care physician at Geisinger 65 Forward, in Shamokin Dam, recalled an experience when he was working in another state. One of his 85-year-old patients lived a bit of a distance from his office and went to a walk-in clinic for shoulder pain. An X-ray revealed arthritis, so the clinic treated her for that, but the pain persisted.
“She finally came in, and knowing her and the way she presented, it became apparent something else was going on,” Smith said. “So we dug a little deeper with CT scans and such, and found the lady had a large lymphoma that was pressing on that region.”
Smith was able to quickly schedule her with an oncologist.
“Sometimes it’s just good to have somebody who knows you,” he said.
That’s one benefit of having a primary care provider (PCP). It’s a little like corporate memory, Smith said.
“When a business has all kinds of things going on, it’s always good to have one guy who remembers how we did everything in the past,” he said. “The same kind of applies to physicians and their patients. It’s good to have one person who remembers how things went with the patient in the past.”
As the hub of the medical wheel, a PCP also helps as a patient ages and needs more follow-up care for chronic problems.
“It’s more like keeping your car tuned up, changing the oil and things like that rather than changing a flat tire,” Smith said.
A benefit of having a primary care provider that is often overlooked is the ability to establish a relationship of trust, said Dr. Marcus Powers, primary care physician at UPMC Lock Haven.
“There needs to be that bond, that trust for a doctor to not only be able to provide for the patient’s conditions but to educate them on those conditions,” Powers said. “They can talk about lifestyle changes, medications and side effects, and screenings the patient might be due for.”
Knowing their patients and their health histories can enable PCPs to give patients a speedier response too, Smith said. PCPs can also coordinate care if a patient needs to see subspecialists. That can be especially helpful when those specialists offer conflicting advice.
“You need somebody who knows you and knows your family and your background, and what you like and what you don’t like, to help you try to come to a rational decision on what’s right for you,” Smith said.
A more pragmatic advantage to having a PCP: lower medical costs.
“We’ve shown that patients with regular primary care providers have fewer hospitalizations and fewer ER visits, which as we know are expensive and time-consuming,” said Sonia Reich, nurse practitioner at Family Medicine of Evangelical—Milton.
PCPs are the providers who know patients the best, Reich said. They’ll look at a patient’s current situation, health history, family history, lifestyle and preferences for treatment.
“The goals of primary care would be to suggest screening tests, to find problems before you notice them,” she said. “They make sure your vaccines are up-to-date to prevent disease, treat problems that pop up, discuss ways we can prevent diseases, and find a specialist if you need one.”
With a patient’s health history in mind, PCPs are better equipped to guide patients in their healthcare choices.
“For example, if you have a history of cancer in your family, I might recommend some screenings earlier than for the general population,” Reich said.
While urgent care and walk-in clinics have their own unique value, PCPs are the providers who look to a patient’s future, Powers said.
“So not only do you treat the patient now for any symptoms they have, but you also treat them for something that could happen along the way,” he said. “And you can decrease the chances of those complications happening.”
Finding specialists
When patients do have a more serious medical need, their primary care provider can guide them in finding a specialist.
“I think your primary care provider is able to help you find a specialist who’s going to be the best fit for you,” Reich said. “Sometimes there are a couple of choices, a couple of offices or networks to choose from. But a primary care provider can help you find one that’s going to be able to meet your needs.”
Also helpful is that primary care providers get to know specialists in the community, Smith said. They have insight into who does what well, who works better with certain problems and who works better with other problems.
“Primary care providers can help guide you through that,” Smith said.
A PCP can also clear up confusion when patients misread their own symptoms, Powers said.
“For example, someone may have a skin disease or a rash, but ultimately that could be secondary to Crohn’s disease or something happening that could be due to a completely different specialty, more so than just dermatology,” he said. “It might be related to something that’s more gastroenterology-related.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com