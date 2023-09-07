BLOOMSBURG — Fairgoers won’t just sit back and watch at the Bloomsburg fair later this month. This year, they will have the chance to show sheep themselves, fair directors said.
Young representatives of Milheim Menagerie Farms, of Berwick, will teach the public how to show sheep and give them the opportunity to do so. Raegan Milheim, 11, demonstrated a proper showing at a media kickoff luncheon Wednesday.
“First, you need to make sure their feet and legs are nice and square,” Milheim said before leading her sheep in a circle. “Then you will line back up and the judge will come feel the sheep.”
Judges look at how a person is working with their sheep more so than the animal itself, according to Milheim. Fair directors said the public will be judged on their showing skills and winners will be awarded ribbons.
Three sheep from Milheim Menagerie Farms attended Wednesday's luncheon. One of which, named "Farmer Bloom," was born at last year's fair and named after its mascot.
If the heat persists into fair week, Milheim said she will use lots of fans to keep the sheep cool. Ruthie, a Scottish Blackface sheep, had a few inches of wool on her Wednesday, though Milheim said the animal was already shorn once this summer.
The wool on the sheep grows fast, according to Milheim, who said woll on one of the sheep at the farm grew more than six inches in less than five weeks.
Fair directors said the hands-on showing experience will take place after mutton busting at the fair later this month. This year's Bloomsburg Fair will run from Sept. 22 to 30.