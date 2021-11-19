SUNBURY — Home-based child care is essential for working families and the economy, according to a new report touted Friday by Valley advocates of early child care and learning.
"Child care is an important and necessary part of our family life," Laura Rice, the working Sunbury mother of an 18-month-old son enrolled in a home-based setting, said during a Friday morning panel discussion of the nationwide child care crisis.
Knowing that her child is receiving one-on-one attention from a consistent care provider who offers flexible hours gives Rice peace of mind, she said, noting that he was on a waiting list for a year before being enrolled.
A recent report by Ready Nation, Council for a Strong America, found that despite being essential for an economic recovery, the number of family child care homes has fallen 32 percent in Pennsylvania in recent years and nearly half of the more than 1,000 child care programs that have permanently closed since the onset of the pandemic are home-based providers.
"And there wasn't enough before the pandemic," said Kimberly Early, director of the Public Policy and Advocacy for the PA Association of Young Children, who added that 92 percent of child care programs in the state are experiencing staffing shortages that are keeping about 26,000 children on a waiting list.
The challenges are plenty, said Denise Cressman. She has operated a home-based child care program in Danville since 1991 and is one of the few that has achieved a Keystone 4 Star rating, or the highest quality program.
The median hourly pay of a child care worker in Pennsylvania is $10.69 — Cressman said she netted a little more than $13,000 last year — despite the work they do to educate young minds.
Also, she said, the hours are long and for a quality care provider, the paperwork is overwhelming, as she displayed stacks of paper listing the regulations she must meet to maintain a Keystone 4 Star rating despite being the sole employee.
Cressman planned to retire at the end of 2019, but had to stay on the job when her car broke down and she couldn't afford payments for a new automobile.
"I'm 65 and I don't have a pension or a 401k," she said.
But the relationships she's forged with the children in her care and their families are life-lasting, said Cressman who spoke of being invited to graduations, weddings, baptisms and other major life celebrations.
Weis Markets Chief Operations Officer Kurt Schertle said the lack of child care is at the root of the workforce shortage that is impacting his business and so many others.
"It's a huge barrier for us to get employees," he said.
The company is advocating for federal and state subsidies since, he said, Weis is not able to afford to provide an onsite day care center to serve its 27,000 employees in seven states.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver said lawmakers are paying close attention to the federal dollars that are being sent to the state to address some of these issues.
"A lot of us are committed and we know the struggles. If a parent is not confident in reliable care they won't be a reliable worker and providers need to be well compensated," she said.
In addition to recommendations by Ready Nation to provide mentorship opportunities for home-based providers, revising the Keystone Stars program and increasing compensation and reimbursement rates for providers, Cressman said there needs to be a qualified substitute pool available and the state law needs to be revised to allow for PreK Counts to be offered in home-based settings.
Increasing the number of accessible and affordable home-based child care providers is key for businesses "to secure and retain employees and give children a strong start in life," said Art Thomas, chairman of the Early Learning Investment Commission of the Greater Susquehanna Valley.