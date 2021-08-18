The Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Susquehanna Valley are in need of approved volunteers as 34 Valley children are victims of abuse and are in need of help.
CASA Executive Director Tammy Sempko said the group wants to spread the word about a new class so that people can understand the importance of the work the organization does throughout the Valley.
The class is set to begin Aug. 30, she said and she is hopeful the current 29 volunteers will be getting some help with the caseload.
“We are in need of volunteers,” she said. "We serve children in Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Lycoming Counties and we are always looking for volunteers in all areas.
A CASA volunteer is a trained community member appointed by a judge to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children, according to Sempko.
CASA volunteers complete over 30 hours of pre-service training and are sworn in by a judge. They meet regularly with the child, interview appropriate persons in the case, attend relevant meetings, submit reports to the court, and attend court hearings concerning the child. They provide information to the court that can only be gathered by a dedicated volunteer with a caseload of one. As a result, children assigned a CASA volunteer receive a higher number of services and report a higher level of hope, according to the group.
"Susquehanna Valley CASA currently has 29 active volunteers serving 64 children,” Sempko said.
"Unfortunately, we have 34 abused and neglected children in need of a CASA volunteer."
CASA volunteer, Shel White said she is honored to help advocate for children.
"Being a CASA volunteer has been one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever done. The kids are just humbling in that they are dealing with things most of can’t even imagine and yet they are amazing people who let us into their lives and open their hearts to us,” White said.
"Often just spending some time playing or going for a walk and talking about nothing in particular with one of my kids feels like the best part of my week. I love that they invite me to go along with them as they make their way through life and at times it breaks my heart but when they have breakthroughs being there with them feels amazing.”
Sempko said the volunteers make all the difference in children’s lives.
"CASA volunteers are so important in a world where everything is changing,” she said.
“The CASA volunteer is the one consistent thing in the child’s life. Many of our volunteers have said that being a CASA volunteer is the most rewarding volunteer experience they have ever encountered. The volunteers have stated that the children have taught them more and given more to the volunteers than the volunteers have given to them.”
Volunteer Doug Foura agreed.
"The CASA program is very fulfilling because of the impact you can make on a child's future,” he said. "The court really values the opinions of the CASA and frequently adopts their recommendations in their decisions. You can really make a difference in a child's life.”
In order to become a CASA volunteer an individual must be 21 years of age, get full state clearances and complete five weeks of virtual training, Sempko said.
“We want to accommodate the volunteer and they can complete the training in the comfort of their own homes,” she said. “We want to do all we can for people who need day or evening hours.”
For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer visit, www.susquehannavalleycasa.com or they can call Sempko, at 570-317-1247.