MIDDLEBURG — In an emergency, seconds matter.
The Snyder County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the donation of four automated external defibrillators will help shave seconds off emergency calls and possibly save lives.
On Friday, the office received four AEDs thanks to donations from Evangelical Community Hospital, DH&L Ambulance Service and the Hummels Wharf Fire Department. An AED can be used to help individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. The mobile device can “analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm,” according to the Red Cross.”
“Very important for our office to be proactive, its part of serving the community, but we need to be mindful of taxpayers money,” said Sheriff John Zechman. “So if I was able to accomplish this without spending taxpayers money, that was my goal. Thankfully because of these generous supporters we were able to do this.
“It’s fantastic, it’s another service our officers can offer to the citizens of Snyder County.”
The sheriff’s office’s patrol units will be equipped with the devices, which cost about $1,200 each
In a cooperative effort with Snyder County Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach, officials sought out funding to allow sheriff’s office personnel to help a patient in a cardiac emergency until EMS providers arrived on the scene.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Shambach said. “The sheriff’s department is all over the county, if they hear a cardiac emergency, they can sometimes get there before an ambulance can get there.”
“I take great pride in being proactive with serving the Snyder County community and thanks to the support of EMA Director Shambach, along with Evangelical Community Hospital, DH&L Ambulance Service and the Hummels Wharf Fire Department more lives can be saved,” Zechman said.