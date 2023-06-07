SELINSGROVE — Less than a year after a fire destroyed the Gilson Snow building in New Berlin, the snowboard-manufacturing business plans a return to the Susquehanna Valley.
Nick Gilson, co-owner of the 10-year-old business, said an agreement was signed on Monday with Snyder County businessman Bill French to lease the former Wood-Metal building at 100 E. Sherman St., Selinsgrove. The 40,000-square-foot building on five acres is nearly 7.3 times larger than the previous 5,500-square-foot building that burned down.
"We'll be fully operational by September," said Gilson, who started the business with Austin Royer in 2013. "We're going to be shipping around the country and around the world again for this upcoming season, which we're absolutely thrilled about."
The fire on Nov. 18 destroyed the building in New Berlin and put a pause on manufacturing new products. Pennsylvania state police fire marshal James Nizinski said the cause of the blaze could not be determined but was likely electrical and is not suspicious.
Some of the custom-made equipment and machines were able to be salvaged, but the majority were destroyed in the fire. New equipment and machines have been arriving at the new location.
French is the owner of Professional Building Systems in Middleburg and purchased the assets of the former Wood-Mode Inc. in Kreamer following its abrupt closure in May 2019 that put nearly 1,000 people out of work.
Gilson's Summer Snow Days on Aug. 12 will be held at the previous location, but future events may be held at the new location.