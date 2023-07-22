LEWISBURG — Near drought conditions in May and June. Sizzling heat, then torrential rains in July.
Spend an hour, along with the thousands of customers at Lewisburg’s Wednesday farmers market, and shoppers might think the weather had little effect on crop production this year.
Local farmers and agriculture experts say it was an up-and-down challenging season for agricultural producers of corn, vegetables, wheat (dry conditions are best, so this late July rain has not been good for that crop) fruits, and other field crops.
According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek, May rainfall was less than half an inch (.53), versus a normal of 3.76 inches. June started off dry, but registered a total of 3.63 inches of rain versus a normal 4.38.
July has “completely reversed the pattern,” Dombek said on Friday. As of midnight Thursday, the Valley registered 7.32 inches of rain.
“Yes, it was extremely dry in spring and early summer, and now we’ve seen a lot of rain, and heat. It’s been challenging for sure,” said Quentin Shir, of Quaff Meadows Farm in New Columbia. “We had some carrots rot. But now, especially the lettuce and. tomatoes are doing very well.”
George Retherford Jr., better known at the market as “The Melon Man,” sells about 500 melons — cantaloupes and watermelons — every Wednesday at Lewisburg’s popular farmers market.
“The peak season for melons in Pennsylvania is August,” Retherford said. “Melons of all types are coming in fast now.”
So far, added David Varner, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, “we haven’t heard much talk from farmers of markets not having the ability to bring in the produce they normally do.”
As far as corn production, Varner said, different portions of the state have experienced different amounts of dryness, which has altered growing seasons. Largely, most parts of the state from talks with members in corn production have seemed to have caught up with recent rain too and have saved some/most of their yields.
Also, a few farmers that held out on planting have mentioned that they might have more luck with a more normal crop with recent rain, Varner said. “Our VP Tommy Nagle mentioned last week that holding out to plant soybeans made a big difference for them and that they should be right about where they need to be.”
The biggest effect of dry weather was a delay in yield and availability. The availability of sweet corn in some parts of the state was late this year because of earlier dry periods. They weren’t ready as normal so it’s just late, Varner noted. “Not that you can’t get it.”
Dwayne Miller, a farmer and agronomy educator for the Penn State Extension specializes in corn, soybeans, grains, and hay crops.
Field crops have responded really well to the early dry conditions, he said on Friday. Corn and soybeans, if they got planted early enough, “prior to that extended dry period that we had, and as long as they germinated they started to grow,” Miller explained. “Since the rain started a couple of weeks ago crops have responded well. Some farmers stopped planting corn and soybeans because of the dry weather. Those later-planted crops are a little bit behind where we would normally like to see them.”
Normally corn is chest to shoulder high by July 4. “So the dryness has definitely taken affect on the early growing season,” Miller said. “And we lost about a week of sunshine thanks to the Canadian wildfire. We are not sure how that will affect the outcome of the crop. If the rest of the summer turns out to be ‘normal’ and we get a good amount of sunshine and heat, we should be in pretty good shape. If it is cool and cloudy for a period of time, we might have a hard time getting these crops to mature.”