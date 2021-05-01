MILTON — Officials in Milton Area School District sent out a letter this weekend, updating parents on the graduation ceremony on May 28.
A decision was made two weeks ago by the graduation committee to hold a drive-thru ceremony. After feedback from the community and students, the 165 members of the graduating class were surveyed this week for their input, resulting in a majority of students selecting a drive-thru ceremony allowing two vehicles per student over a traditional ceremony held outside at Baugher Elementary School.
The school district efforts continue to be guided by the Governor’s Office, Attestation Form due to Northumberland County’s Substantial Status, Department of Health and the Department of Education, according to the letter.
Despite the pandemic, the district believes that it has put together an exciting 2021 Senior Week calendar of events. This calendar of events was previously sent to all seniors and their families via Sapphire and e‐mail on April 21. They will continue to update the seniors regarding the specifics of these events, according to the letter.
Each graduate on May 28 will have an opportunity to participate in a Graduation Watch Party followed by their graduation ceremony. Starting at 6 p.m., students, their families and friends will drive to the high school for a “Ride into the Future”. The graduation ceremony will wind through the school parking lot and culminate at the front of the high school, with the graduate receiving his or her diploma. All family and friends will be just a few feet away and able to join in the celebration, according to the letter.
Due to the large graduating class this year, neither the gym or the auditorium afforded adequate seating to meet the graduates’ needs, said Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
High School Principal Andrew Rantz previously said logistics for indoor graduation were “tight even with the indoor capacity limits."