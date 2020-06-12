HARRISBURG — Two days after Senate Republicans sued to get an appeals court to force Gov. Tom Wolf to end his emergency declaration, Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office asked the state Supreme Court to immediately take up the matter to settle the dispute.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Commonwealth Court, which had given the Wolf administration until Thursday to respond earlier on Friday.
Typically, cases involving state government are first heard in Commonwealth Court, then, go to the Supreme Court on appeal.
The dispute serves as the looming climax to a building stand-off between Wolf and lawmakers who have become increasingly frustrated over the pace of the state’s moves to relax social-distancing business restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Shapiro asked the Supreme Court to immediately take over the case because of the importance of the dispute.
“This conflict between the Legislative and Executive branches is causing great confusion among the public as to whether the disaster continues and whether certain executive orders issued under the Emergency Code remain in place,” J. Bart DeLone, chief deputy attorney general, wrote in the legal filing. “This confusion is life-threatening, as individuals look to our government for guidance on how to protect themselves and their families from this deadly pandemic. Immediate action by this Court is essential to end this confusion.”
Senate Republicans in their lawsuit asserted that the state’s emergency code clearly spells out that the General Assembly has the power to end emergency declarations.
Wolf has disagreed, saying that he has the right to veto the General Assembly’s resolution seeking to end the emergency declaration the same way he can veto any other piece of legislation.
“Wolf’s failure to issue an executive order or proclamation ending the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency is unlawful, unreasonable, and without just cause,” the lawmakers said in the lawsuit.
Shapiro is a Democrat, like the governor. In the filing on Friday, Shapiro's deputy attorney general disagreed strongly with the Republican lawmakers.
“The (Senate Republican) Caucus maintains that, by adopting the Concurrent Resolution, they have exercised their ‘right’ to “terminate” the existing disaster emergency and, without more, have achieved that end. They are wrong,” DeLone said in court documents. “The General Assembly cannot act unilaterally, as it has attempted to do in this instance. Rather, it must play by all the rules and precedents governing concurrent resolutions.”
Senate Republicans don’t oppose the call for the Supreme Court to settle the dispute, said Jennifer Kocher, a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County.
She noted that lawmakers have been pointing to a recent opinion by Supreme Court Justice Christine Donohue which seemed to support their position.
“We maintain that the power for the governor to declare an emergency is clearly defined … as are the provisions for the checks and balances which is that the legislature can end the declaration,” Kocher said. “The opinion issued by Supreme Court Justice Donohue in April said as much: ‘As a counterbalance to the exercise of the broad powers granted to the Governor, the Emergency Code provides that the General Assembly by concurrent resolution may terminate a state of disaster emergency at any time.’”
The governor said that ending the emergency order would interfere with a variety of moves the state has taken to respond to the pandemic, but insisted that it would not end the state’s phased strategy of reopening businesses.
The phased reopening plan is spelled out in orders issued by the Secretary of Health and would remain in effect even if the emergency order ends, he said.
Among the moves that could be stalled if the order is undone, include: a moratorium on evictions; a pause on work-search requirements and one-week waiting period for people to collect unemployment; license renewal and training requirement pauses for health care workers, child care workers and others; and utility assistance for people struggling to pay their water and electric bills.
Republican lawmakers have said for weeks that Wolf has been unwilling to negotiate with them to ease the social-distancing restrictions. Wednesday state Rep. Stephen Barrar, R-Delaware County, said that lawmakers would likely take action to keep in place many of the regulatory changes made t help the public manage during the pandemic.