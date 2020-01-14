Pennsylvania's Safe2Say Something reporting system received more than 40,000 tips in its first year, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
The system was implemented a year ago to allow for anonymous tips for schools, students and community members. Most of the tips came through the app. The largest number of tips were regarding mental health.
“Safe2Say Something PA empowers students, teachers, and administrators to anonymously report potentially unsafe activities in schools,” Shapiro said. “In its first year of operation, Safe2Say received 40,382 tips, including 6,847 that we categorized as ‘life-safety,’ meaning a life was somehow in danger.
Safe2Say Something was created following the governor’s approval of Act 44 in 2018. According to the Attorney General's office, most of the 40,382 tips were received through the app (32,998), while 6,512 tips came through the website, and 872 tips were telephoned into the crisis management center.
Students and community members can submit tips via PA’s website, www.Safe2Saypa.org; through the Safe2Say Something PA app; or via telephone at 844-Safe2Say (844-723-2729).
Attorney General Shapiro said most of the tips have been about mental health, not school violence as many had originally expected.
The top five categories of tips received during Safe2Say’s first year: Bullying/Cyber Bullying; Cutting/Self-Harm; Suicide/Suicide Ideation; Drug Use/Distribution/Possession and Depression/Anxiety.