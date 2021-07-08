The state attorney general is objecting to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s attempt to skirt the Right to Know Law (RTKL) by asking the Commonwealth Court to disqualify the group from having to disclose information to the public.
In December, the PIAA filed a suit in Commonwealth Court against the Office of Open Records (OOR) and the state claiming it is not a public entity, making it exempt from RTKL requests to disclose records.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro submitted a brief to the courts on July 1 explaining that the PIAA is subject to the law.
“The only possible answer to that question is yes,” Shapiro wrote. ”Because the statute explicitly says so."
A spokesperson for the office of the attorney general said in an email Thursday, "To clarify, our position isn't that PIAA should be subject to the RTKL, but rather that it is subject to the RTKL. Whether or not it should be is a decision for the Legislature, not the courts."
PIAA claims they received “frivolous” requests, including one from a Bucks County man who was awarded thousands of documents after the OOR ruled in his favor in January. Simon Campbell filed for all PIAA financial records and legal communications from 2012 until the end of 2020 in November.
The PIAA claimed some of the requested documents did not exist and challenged its inclusion in the Right-to-Know Law.
Cambell's request fell on the heels of The Daily Item’s nearly three-yearslong quest to receive financial documents from District 4. The Daily Item won an appeal for records but was only provided a few receipts for meals. PIAA claimed it got rid of other receipts from district meetings and had no receipts for meetings held at a private home in Mifflinburg and at a Sullivan County Country Club, where food and beverages were purchased. The Daily Item continues to seek financial records. The newspaper met with various state representatives and senators, in Harrisburg, who all said they would be holding a PIAA Oversight Committee Hearing meeting on the matter.
State Rep. David Rowe, of Mifflinburg, said on Thursday that all organizations take public money and should be held accountable.
"Every entity that receives one cent in taxpayer dollars must be held to a uniform standard of transparency," Rowe said. "Privacy is for citizens. Transparency is for government."
Shapiro goes on to say in the filing that it is indisputable that almost all of PIAA’s members are public schools and PIAA conducts public events — sometimes high-profile events — involving the public schools. Shapiro said that makes it rational for the Legislature to decide that the public has the same right to inspect PIAA’s records as it would for each of its public school members.
Shapiro writes that PIAA receives membership fees from public schools and generates revenue via gate receipts to athletic events between public schools so much that it is a state actor.
PIAA argues there is no legitimate state interest in making its records available for public inspection, but Shapiro said the purpose of the RTKL is to prohibit secrets, scrutinize actions of public officials and make public officials accountable for their actions.
In an OOR decision in January, hearing officer attorney Magdalene C. Zeppos-Brown found that the language in the Right-to-Know Law clearly states that the PIAA is an agency that falls under the statute.
"The OOR has repeatedly determined that the RTKL applies to the PIAA. To hold otherwise would disregard the legislative intent behind the RTKL to promote government transparency and would also ignore the Legislature’s unambiguous directive that the RTKL applies to the PIAA," Zeppos-Brown wrote.
The PIAA also wants Commonwealth Court to find that the Office of Open Records has no jurisdiction over the PIAA.
Alan R. Boynton Jr., one of the attorney's representing the PIAA, declined comment through email Thursday.
PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi, who does not speak or respond to The Daily Item, told the media PIAA had "some frivolous requests, like one for every check that all 12 districts and headquarters have written over the past eight years.” Lombardi, as well as other PIAA officials, have been invited to visit The Daily Item and be interviewed concerning the matter, but no one has responded to the request.
The Daily Item was awarded by the OOR the right to inspect District 4 checks and Lombardi at the time said The Daily Item was harassing the PIAA and that the group was made up of volunteers. Those same volunteers, according to the checks the newspaper viewed, are paid for their services, including mileage.
The Daily Item also asked the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office to conduct an investigation into signed documents by PIAA leaders claiming records didn't exist and the district attorney's office provided a letter to the newspaper saying after an investigation was conducted they didn't believe the PIAA complied with the newspaper's full request and that the office was reasonably certain the PIAA did not. However, the office did not find any criminal wrongdoing in the signed affidavits.