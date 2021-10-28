MILTON — A Watsontown man illegally traded three firearms for a motorcycle in September, according to charges filed by the offices of the State Attorney General and Northumberland County District Attorney.
Matthew Lee Vallati, 39, of Musser Lane, Watsontown, was charged with six felony counts of illegally possessing or transferring firearms and a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. The charges were filed by Agent Daniel Block, a narcotics agent in the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control assigned to the Gun Violence Section, and Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark in the Milton Office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
On Sept. 15, Snyder County probation officer Colin Devanney reported that Vallati allegedly traded three long guns to James Gesselman for a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Sept. 13. Gesselman is currently on supervision with Snyder County Probation, which prohibits him from possessing any firearms. Vallati is also prohibited from possessing a firearm because he is a convicted felon and does not have a federal firearms license, according to court documents.
In an interview, Gesselman, of Milton, said he listed his 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle for sale on Facebook and he accepted an offer from Vallati to trade it for a 2008 Can-Am four-wheeler and three guns: the shotgun, a Diamond Back AR-15 .223 caliber rifle and a JTS AR-15-style 12-gauge shotgun, according to court documents.
The trade occurred at Vallati's residence in Watsontown, police said.
Gesselman allegedly went to Gator Guns in Shamokin Dam to sell a Mossberg Maverick 12-gauge shot gun that he received from Vallati. State Police responded to the store and took Gesselman into custody for the probation violation and seized the shotgun, according to court documents.
Gesselman said he gave the JTS shotgun to his father, sold the Diamond Back to Young's Sporting Goods in Northumberland for $450 and attempted to sell the last one at Gator Guns. His father sold the JTS shotgun at Gator Guns for $280, according to court documents.
Vallati is free on $100,000 unsecured bail after posting on Tuesday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 11 a.m. Nov. 3.